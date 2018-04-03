BB&T Securities LLC Has $12.29 Million Position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (BKLN)

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,248 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,214,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,430,000 after purchasing an additional 680,499 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 25.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,415,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 652,801 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $172,042,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,475,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,175 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

