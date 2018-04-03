BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC owned about 0.27% of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 211,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 81,142 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after buying an additional 23,187 shares in the last quarter.

BST opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%.

About BlackRock Science & Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

