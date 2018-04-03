American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. UBS began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

NYSE AEP opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33,746.66, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.17.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.39%.

WARNING: “American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/bbt-securities-llc-has-12-80-million-position-in-american-electric-power-company-inc-aep-updated-updated.html.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.