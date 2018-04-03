BB&T Securities LLC Has $13.32 Million Position in Cerner (CERN)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cerner worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $254,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 307,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $19,852,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,341,469.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,800 shares of company stock worth $34,353,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERN. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Shares of CERN opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $19,290.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Cerner has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $73.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/bbt-securities-llc-raises-stake-in-cerner-co-cern-updated-updated.html.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.