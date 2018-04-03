Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC reduced its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 37,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Icon to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $109.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $76.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6,389.13, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

