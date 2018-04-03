BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.11

Media headlines about BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BCB Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 45.3625384362015 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of BCBP opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.62, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.05 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 12.42%. equities research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is the holding company parent of BCB Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities.

