BidaskClub Upgrades Bear State Financial (NASDAQ:BSF) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bear State Financial (NASDAQ:BSF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, March 15th.

Bear State Financial stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 49,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.13. Bear State Financial has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Get Bear State Financial alerts:

Bear State Financial (NASDAQ:BSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bear State Financial had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bear State Financial by 21.4% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 60,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Bear State Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Bear State Financial during the third quarter worth $2,186,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bear State Financial during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bear State Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BidaskClub Upgrades Bear State Financial (NASDAQ:BSF) to “Sell”” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/bear-state-financial-bsf-upgraded-to-sell-by-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

Bear State Financial Company Profile

Bear State Financial, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiary Bear State Bank, N.A. (the Bank) is a community-oriented financial institution, which offers a range of retail and business deposit accounts, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Bear State Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear State Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.