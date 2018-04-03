Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.13% of Beazer Homes USA worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 65.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.25 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

BZH opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.53.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $372.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.45 million. equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $469,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,046.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,627.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

