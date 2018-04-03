Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $185,268.28, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.68%.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Coca-Cola from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.04 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $84,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,009,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

