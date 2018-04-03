Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 22,024 Shares of Beigene Ltd (BGNE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Beigene worth $20,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Beigene during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Beigene news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,980,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 99,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $14,417,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,672,181.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,210 shares of company stock worth $29,041,676 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BGNE. Maxim Group set a $120.00 target price on Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Beigene from $93.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $8,998.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 0.22. Beigene Ltd has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $182.79.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. sell-side analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused in the discovery and development of molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The Company had used its cancer biology platform to develop four clinical-stage drug candidates, such as BGB-3111, BGB-A317, BGB-290 and BGB-283, as of December 31, 2016.

