Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $293,000 Position in iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares in the 4th quarter worth about $12,629,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares in the 4th quarter worth about $39,827,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,256,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,240 shares during the period.

Get iShares alerts:

iShares stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. iShares Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/belpointe-asset-management-llc-buys-shares-of-5142-ishares-inc-iemg-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.