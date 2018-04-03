Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $303,000 in Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 889,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 684,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $90.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $387,750. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $86.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $5,620.65, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $67.10 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.79 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

