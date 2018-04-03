Benefitfocus (BNFT) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its price target reduced by analysts at Chardan Capital from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

BNFT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Group reduced their price target on Benefitfocus to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 355,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,156. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.49, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,752,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 473,522 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,304,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 10.6% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth about $1,515,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

