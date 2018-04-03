BenjiRolls 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $274.00 (BENJI)

BenjiRolls (CURRENCY:BENJI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, BenjiRolls has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One BenjiRolls coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. BenjiRolls has a market capitalization of $67,528.00 and approximately $274.00 worth of BenjiRolls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.72 or 0.01758360 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007431 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015419 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00028167 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001064 BTC.

BenjiRolls Coin Profile

BenjiRolls (BENJI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 8th, 2016. BenjiRolls’ total supply is 20,276,099 coins. BenjiRolls’ official Twitter account is @BenjiRolls. BenjiRolls’ official website is benjirolls.cf.

Buying and Selling BenjiRolls

BenjiRolls can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase BenjiRolls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BenjiRolls must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BenjiRolls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

