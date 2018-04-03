Berenberg Bank Raises NMC Health (NMC) Price Target to GBX 4,600

NMC Health (LON:NMC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($55.26) to GBX 4,600 ($63.55) in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,085 ($42.62) target price on shares of NMC Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase cut NMC Health to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,730 ($37.72) to GBX 3,270 ($45.18) in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on NMC Health in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 4,100 ($56.65) target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,497 ($48.31).

LON:NMC opened at GBX 3,400 ($46.97) on Friday. NMC Health has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,726 ($23.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,558 ($49.16).

In other news, insider Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,198 ($44.18) per share, with a total value of £95,940 ($132,550.43).

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates and internationally. It operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. The company owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

