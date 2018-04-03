Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) in a research report report published on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.84) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.42) target price on shares of SafeCharge International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 347.50 ($4.80).

Shares of LON SCH opened at GBX 292.50 ($4.04) on Monday. SafeCharge International Group has a 52-week low of GBX 212.75 ($2.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 318 ($4.39).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.58 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from SafeCharge International Group’s previous dividend of $5.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd.

SafeCharge International Group Company Profile

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

