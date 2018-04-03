BERNcash Price Reaches $0.0031 (CRYPTO:BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One BERNcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. BERNcash has a total market capitalization of $217,785.00 and $92.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BERNcash has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $337.53 or 0.04578870 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00020546 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00030667 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00601440 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00078625 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00055654 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00032372 BTC.

BERNcash Profile

BERN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, ” BERNcash, is a peer-to-peer payment system that allows instant payments with low fees. BERN was named after presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. “

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

