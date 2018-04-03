BestChain (BEST) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

BestChain (CURRENCY:BEST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One BestChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. BestChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $98.00 worth of BestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BestChain has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00608311 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006646 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000605 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001670 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00097830 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003206 BTC.

About BestChain

BestChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2017. BestChain’s total supply is 20,147,876 coins. The official website for BestChain is bestchain.hol.es. BestChain’s official Twitter account is @BBlockchain.

BestChain Coin Trading

BestChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase BestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BestChain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

