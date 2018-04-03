Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€89.00” Price Target for bet-at-home.com (ACX)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($109.88) price target on bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective on bet-at-home.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of ACX stock remained flat at $€68.55 ($84.63) on Monday. bet-at-home.com has a twelve month low of €85.50 ($105.56) and a twelve month high of €150.30 ($185.56).

About bet-at-home.com

bet at home com AG is a Germany-based company that is active in the online sports betting and gaming industry. It operates the Website bet-at-home.com and offers sports betting, poker, casino, games and virtual sports. The Company operates through two segments: Sports Betting and eGaming. The Sports Betting segment offers bets on various types of sports and events, and the eGaming segment comprises casino, poker, virtual sports and games, including table and card games, such as blackjacks, European roulette, lottery games and Keno.

