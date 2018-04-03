B&G Foods (BGS) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.02% from the company’s previous close.

BGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. 1,725,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,576.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.27. B&G Foods has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.40.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Vanessa E. Maskal sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Cantwell acquired 10,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.42 per share, with a total value of $264,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,239 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,834.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,075 shares of company stock valued at $293,701. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 117,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “B&G Foods (BGS) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/bg-foods-bgs-earns-buy-rating-from-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.