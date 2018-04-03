Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (GLDD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

GLDD traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. 80,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,720. Great Lakes Dredge and Dock has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.90 million. Great Lakes Dredge and Dock had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge and Dock will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge and Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

