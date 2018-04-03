Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 618,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,385. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.48 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiagen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,909,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Qiagen by 210.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,314,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,400,000 after acquiring an additional 890,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Qiagen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,587 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 816.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,051,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,529,000 after acquiring an additional 936,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Qiagen by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,015,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,415,000 after acquiring an additional 132,749 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

