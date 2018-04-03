BidaskClub Downgrades Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, March 15th.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $166.00 price target on Celgene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $140.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celgene from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Celgene from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cann restated a buy rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.68.

Celgene stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,872,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $67,101.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. Celgene has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $147.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Celgene will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Celgene declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Celgene news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $887,907.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,099,947.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Alles purchased 3,260 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,594.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,904 shares in the company, valued at $16,441,277.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,120 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELG. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,010,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 198,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

