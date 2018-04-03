Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

DCPH traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.06. 145,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,300. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.35 and a quick ratio of 14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.19 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.19). equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing drugs to improve the lives of cancer patients. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib. Its proprietary kinase switch control inhibitor platform, inhibit the activation of kinases.

