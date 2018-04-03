Malibu Boats (MBUU) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, March 16th.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $29.50 to $32.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.28.

Shares of MBUU stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $681.13, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 44.97%. The business had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dan L. Gasper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $512,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 14.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 170.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 22,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 138.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of performance sport boats. The Company’s segments include the U.S. and Australia. Each segment is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of performance sport boats. Its U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

