Billington (BILN) Announces Earnings Results

Billington (LON:BILN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 29.10 ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of GBX 7,352 million during the quarter. Billington had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 5.17%.

BILN stock opened at GBX 268 ($3.70) on Tuesday. Billington has a 52-week low of GBX 217.50 ($3.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 305 ($4.21).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from Billington’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Billington Company Profile

Billington Holdings Plc is a United-Kingdom based holding company providing management services to its subsidiaries. The Company operates as a designer, manufacturer and installer of structural steelwork, through its subsidiaries, Billington Structures Limited and Peter Marshall Steel Stairs Limited, and as a supplier of safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry, through its subsidiary, easi-edge Limited.

