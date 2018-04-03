California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 892 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of BIO-TECHNE worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 1,423.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $144.90 on Tuesday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12 month low of $98.22 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5,660.07, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $154.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Charles A. Dinarello sold 5,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $680,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $163.00 price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 892 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/bio-techne-corp-tech-stake-lowered-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system-updated.html.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. The Company operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Clinical Controls and Protein Platforms. The Biotechnology segment develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology research and diagnostic products, such as cytokines, growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and related reagents, across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.