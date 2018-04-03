Comparing OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) and Biocept (BIOC)

Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Biocept and OmniComm Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept 0 0 2 0 3.00 OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biocept currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 435.71%. Given Biocept’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Biocept is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Biocept shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Biocept shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of OmniComm Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biocept and OmniComm Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept $5.07 million 3.76 -$21.61 million ($0.79) -0.35 OmniComm Systems $25.42 million 1.75 $100,000.00 N/A N/A

OmniComm Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Biocept.

Risk and Volatility

Biocept has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biocept and OmniComm Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept -426.48% -374.92% -169.29% OmniComm Systems 16.50% -22.06% 57.43%

Summary

OmniComm Systems beats Biocept on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc. is an early commercial-stage molecular oncology diagnostics company. The Company develops and commercializes circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (ctDNA), assays utilizing a standard blood sample, or liquid biopsy. The Company’s Target-Selector offering is based on an internally developed, microfluidics-based CTC capture and analysis platform, with enabling features that change how CTC testing can be used by clinicians by providing biomarker detection and monitoring requiring only a standard blood sample. The ctDNA technology enables mutation detection and is applicable to nucleic acid from CTCs or other sample types, such as blood plasma. The Company commercializes its Target-Selector assays for a range of solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC), gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer and melanoma.

OmniComm Systems Company Profile

OmniComm Systems, Inc. is engaged in providing Web-based electronic data capture (EDC) and eClinical (eClinical) software and services that manage the clinical research process. The Company’s EDC and eClinical software and service offerings (eClinical Products or eClinical Solutions) consist of TrialMaster, TrialOne, Promasys, and eClinical Suite. Its eClinical Products allows clinical trial sponsors and investigative sites to collect, validate, transmit and analyze clinical study data. Its eClinical Products are designed to offer clinical trial sponsors the ability to conduct clinical trials under multiple platforms. It also provides business process consulting services that focus on integrating EDC, and an array of eClinical Solutions and processes into the clinical trial process. The Company operates through the delivery of EDC Software and services to clinical trial sponsors segment. Its services include hosting solutions, consulting services, customer support and training.

