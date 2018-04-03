Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $48.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE BHVN traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.81 and a PE ratio of -5.02. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $39.51.

In other news, VP Kimberly Gentile sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $163,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 128,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $3,451,163.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,583,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,619,638.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 783,546 shares of company stock valued at $22,591,021 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/biohaven-pharmaceutical-holding-co-ltd-bhvn-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the identification and development of clinical-stage compounds targeting orphan neurologic indications and other neurological pathways. It has a portfolio of multiple late-stage drug candidates.

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.