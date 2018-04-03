BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Insider Henry J. Fuchs Sells 10,000 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,283.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $77.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,609. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.51. The firm has a market cap of $14,274.18, a PE ratio of -115.55 and a beta of 1.68.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $358.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.24 million. analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.34.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

