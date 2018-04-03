BioTelemetry, Inc. (BEAT) Stake Raised by Lyon Street Capital LLC

Lyon Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 2,368.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,677 shares during the period. BioTelemetry comprises 3.8% of Lyon Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lyon Street Capital LLC owned approximately 1.17% of BioTelemetry worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. FNY Partners Fund LP grew its position in BioTelemetry by 74.1% in the third quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other BioTelemetry news, insider Fred Broadway sold 54,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $1,850,578.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioTelemetry stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,016.15, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. BioTelemetry had a positive return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BEAT shares. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioTelemetry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc (BioTelemetry), formerly CardioNet, Inc, provides cardiac monitoring services, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The Company operates in three segments: patient services, product and research services. The patient services business segment’s principal focus is on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders, through its core Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry(MCOT), event and Holter services in a healthcare setting.

