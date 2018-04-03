BipCoin Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:BIP)

BipCoin (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. BipCoin has a market cap of $81,249.00 and $320.00 worth of BipCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BipCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BipCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000133 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BipCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2016. BipCoin’s total supply is 1,627,261 coins. BipCoin’s official Twitter account is @bipcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BipCoin is bipcoin.org.

BipCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase BipCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BipCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BipCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

