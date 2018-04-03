Birds Price Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (BIRDS)

Birds (CURRENCY:BIRDS) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Birds has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Birds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birds coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Birds has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Birds alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003132 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00710729 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00185843 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00038469 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00031914 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Birds Profile

The official website for Birds is www.birdscoin.com. Birds’ official Twitter account is @Birds_Coin.

Birds Coin Trading

Birds can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Birds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birds must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Birds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.