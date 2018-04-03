BitBay Hits 1-Day Volume of $629,564.00 (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, BitBay has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX and Bittrex. BitBay has a total market cap of $39.22 million and $629,564.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00203246 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00046925 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000447 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitBay Coin Profile

BitBay is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,010,076,886 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBay is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a 1% APY in staking rewards. BitBay provides many additional tools like smart-contract capabilities, an in-wallet decentralized e-commerce platform, “Pay-to-Email” transactions, asset pegging and more. “

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is not presently possible to purchase BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

