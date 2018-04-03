BitBean Price Up 39.7% Over Last 7 Days (BITB)

BitBean (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One BitBean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, BitBean has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBean has a total market cap of $58.75 million and $1.98 million worth of BitBean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00032996 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00667728 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00021057 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002070 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00017077 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001420 BTC.

BitBean Profile

BitBean (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2015. BitBean’s total supply is 2,308,001,000 coins. BitBean’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin. The official website for BitBean is www.bitbean.org. The official message board for BitBean is www.bitbean.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative crypto currency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “

Buying and Selling BitBean

BitBean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase BitBean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBean must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBean using one of the exchanges listed above.

