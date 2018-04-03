bitBTC Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,048.00 (BITBTC)

bitBTC (CURRENCY:BITBTC) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. bitBTC has a market capitalization of $344,290.00 and $3,048.00 worth of bitBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitBTC has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One bitBTC token can now be bought for $8,193.02 or 1.11598000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003164 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00706118 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00182386 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038248 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029532 BTC.

bitBTC Profile

bitBTC’s total supply is 42 tokens. bitBTC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for bitBTC is bit.ly/BitShares_BTC.

bitBTC Token Trading

bitBTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is not possible to buy bitBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitBTC must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

