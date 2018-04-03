Bitcloud Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,582.00 (CRYPTO:BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $4,582.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015758 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 20,798,673 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

