bitCNY Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.16 Million (CRYPTO:BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One bitCNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AEX, BitShares Asset Exchange, Coinbene and OpenLedger DEX. bitCNY has a total market cap of $27.33 million and $13.16 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003138 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00710622 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182261 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038167 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029278 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 158,460,000 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, Coinbene, OpenLedger DEX and AEX. It is not possible to purchase bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

