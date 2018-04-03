Bitcoin Lightning (CRYPTO:BLT) Market Capitalization Hits $0.00

Bitcoin Lightning (CURRENCY:BLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Lightning has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Lightning has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitcoin Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Lightning coin can currently be bought for $3.05 or 0.00030803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BL3P, ACX, Poloniex and QuadrigaCX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003141 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00708879 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00181955 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038161 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029325 BTC.

Bitcoin Lightning Coin Profile

Bitcoin Lightning’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Lightning is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Lightning’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken. Bitcoin Lightning’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Lightning is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Lightning is a coin designed to send fast, low-cost and secure transactions worldwide.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Lightning

Bitcoin Lightning can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMEX, TOPBTC, GDAX, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Bitbank, Exmo, CoinsBank, RightBTC, BTCBOX, GOPAX, AEX, Kucoin, Huobi, Bitstamp, Allcoin, HitBTC, QuadrigaCX, Korbit, CoolCoin, Bitfinex, BTC Markets, GetBTC, ACX, Bithumb, Lbank, Bitonic, Upbit, CoinEgg, Coinone, EXX, itBit, BitGrail, Negocie Coins, Paribu, Liqui, Quoine, Coinsquare, Poloniex, ZB.COM, Tidex, Bit-Z, Gatecoin, Gemini, Coinrail, Coinfloor, bitFlyer, Bittrex, YoBit, xBTCe, CoinFalcon, BCC Exchange, AidosMarket, Gate.io, Livecoin, Luno, Bibox, Zaif, BtcTrade.im, BitBay, BTCC, BL3P, Fisco, WEX, OKEx, Binance, LakeBTC, Foxbit, CEX.IO, Bitso, Bitcoin Indonesia and OEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Bitcoin Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Lightning must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

