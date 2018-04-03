Bitcoin Scrypt Market Capitalization Hits $477,693.00 (BTCS)

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Scrypt has a market capitalization of $477,693.00 and approximately $818.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006616 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000128 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001088 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 256.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00017000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004107 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Bitcoin Scrypt

BTCS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 16,964,075 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Bitcoin Scrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Scrypt must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

