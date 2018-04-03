Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7,376.97 on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mr. Exchange, BX Thailand, Livecoin and GetBTC. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $125.08 billion and approximately $4.95 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $690.24 or 0.09415470 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00028691 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00155960 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.69 or 0.01864600 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00020281 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00016028 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002876 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002440 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007881 BTC.

About Bitcoin

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 16,954,912 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks; managing transactions and the issuing of bitcoins is carried out collectively by the network. Although other cryptocurrencies have come before, Bitcoin is the first decentralized cryptocurrency – Its reputation has spawned copies and evolution in the space.With the largest variety of markets and the biggest value – having reached a peak of 18 billion USD – Bitcoin is here to stay. As with any new invention, there can be improvements or flaws in the initial model however the community and a team of dedicated developers are pushing to overcome any obstacle they come across. It is also the most traded cryptocurrency and one of the main entry points for all the other cryptocurrencies. The price is as unstable as always and it can go up or down by 10%-20% in a single day.Bitcoin is an SHA-256 POW coin with 21,000,000 total minable coins. The block time is 10 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GDAX, Gatecoin, Bleutrade, Kraken, BTCC, CoinEgg, BitMEX, Bitonic, Gate.io, Coinsquare, Allcoin, Mr. Exchange, CoolCoin, Upbit, CoinsBank, Coinone, Cryptopia, Korbit, BTCBOX, Tidex, Paribu, Coinrail, BitGrail, BL3P, Exmo, QuadrigaCX, RightBTC, BTC Markets, Coinnest, CEX.IO, Zaif, BtcTrade.im, itBit, Binance, Gemini, Bitstamp, Independent Reserve, EXX, GetBTC, ZB.COM, BX Thailand, Lbank, Bibox, Bit-Z, HitBTC, WEX, Coinroom, YoBit, BitBay, Bitcoin Indonesia, LakeBTC, Bitso, Foxbit, Livecoin, Quoine, Negocie Coins, bitFlyer, Coinfloor, Kucoin, OKEx, BTCTurk, Liqui, Fisco, Poloniex, Bitbank, ACX, xBTCe, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Bitfinex, Luno and Huobi. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

