Bitcore (BTX) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 19th. Bitcore has a total market cap of $73.21 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for $5.65 or 0.00076795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia, HitBTC and C-CEX. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,394.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.26 or 0.05445020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $690.85 or 0.09398180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.01675700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.49 or 0.02523400 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00204573 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00610611 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00076630 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 16,888,150 coins and its circulating supply is 12,969,443 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period.”

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, C-CEX, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.