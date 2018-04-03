Bitdeal Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:BDL)

Bitdeal (CURRENCY:BDL) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Bitdeal coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. Bitdeal has a market capitalization of $692,434.00 and approximately $10,130.00 worth of Bitdeal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitdeal has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.11 or 0.01792740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007348 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015374 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00027188 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Bitdeal Coin Profile

Bitdeal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Bitdeal’s total supply is 219,596,262 coins and its circulating supply is 175,583,793 coins. Bitdeal’s official website is bitdeal.co.in. Bitdeal’s official Twitter account is @bitdealuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitdeal is a digital currency that allows two willing parties to conduct safe and private transactions anywhere around the world. “

Buying and Selling Bitdeal

Bitdeal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Bitdeal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitdeal must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitdeal using one of the exchanges listed above.

