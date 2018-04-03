BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) Price Reaches $0.0337

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $11.95 million and approximately $18,831.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitDegree has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003138 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00710622 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182261 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038167 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029278 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BitDegree’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,569,198 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Cobinhood, HitBTC and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

