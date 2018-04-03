bitSilver (CRYPTO:BITSILVER) Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

bitSilver (CURRENCY:BITSILVER) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, bitSilver has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bitSilver token can now be purchased for approximately $19.86 or 0.00270912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitSilver has a market cap of $432,504.00 and approximately $2,082.00 worth of bitSilver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003147 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00708770 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00176074 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038447 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00032209 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About bitSilver

bitSilver’s total supply is 21,782 tokens. bitSilver’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_SILVER. bitSilver’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitSilver Token Trading

bitSilver can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is not possible to buy bitSilver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitSilver must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitSilver using one of the exchanges listed above.

