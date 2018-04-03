BitStation 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $260,949.00 (BSTN)

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One BitStation token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitStation has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. BitStation has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $260,949.00 worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003131 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00710734 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00186573 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00038691 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00031725 BTC.

About BitStation

BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens. BitStation’s official website is www.bitstation.co/en. BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team.

Buying and Selling BitStation

BitStation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is not possible to buy BitStation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitStation must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitStation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

