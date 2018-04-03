bitUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.40 Million (CRYPTO:BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. bitUSD has a total market cap of $13.40 million and approximately $898,548.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitUSD has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One bitUSD token can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00014732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003163 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00701613 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000463 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00171598 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00031632 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 12,467,200 tokens. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is not possible to buy bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

