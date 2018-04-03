Bitvolt (VOLT) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitvolt (CURRENCY:VOLT) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Bitvolt has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Bitvolt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitvolt has a market cap of $23,556.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Bitvolt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00143416 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00019581 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001176 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitvolt

Bitvolt (VOLT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2017. Bitvolt’s total supply is 61,608,156 coins and its circulating supply is 16,588,056 coins. The official website for Bitvolt is bitvolt.co.

Buying and Selling Bitvolt

Bitvolt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Bitvolt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitvolt must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitvolt using one of the exchanges listed above.

