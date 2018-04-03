Bitz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.00 (BITZ)

Bitz (CURRENCY:BITZ) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Bitz has a market capitalization of $233,275.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Bitz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitz has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Bitz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001596 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Tao (XTO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00045900 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000480 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00040808 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002120 BTC.

About Bitz

Bitz (BITZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2015. Bitz’s total supply is 1,990,891 coins. Bitz’s official website is bitz.biz. Bitz’s official Twitter account is @bitz_currency.

Buying and Selling Bitz

Bitz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Bitz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitz must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitz using one of the exchanges listed above.

