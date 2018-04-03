Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Hits $0.0302 on Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $23,470.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.12 or 0.01775840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007280 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015558 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002923 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to purchase Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

